Tagovailoa was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a left shoulder injury.
Prior to sustaining his shoulder injury, Tagovailoa had completed 22 of 38 passes for 237 yards with two TDs and two picks. In his absence, Mike White is next up for the Dolphins' QB reps Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Will start Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Limited again Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Limited in practice•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Nears 300 yards in win•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Modest numbers without Hill in win•
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Exposed after Hill injury•