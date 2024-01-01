Coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that he's not worried about the availability of Tagovailoa (shoulder) for Sunday night's game against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Following the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to the Ravens, Tagovailoa noted that his shoulder was a little sore, but it appears as though the QB is no danger of sitting out this Sunday's contest, which will decide which team claims the AFC East championship. That said, it wouldn't surprise us to see Tagovailoa's name on Miami's injury report this week.