Following Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens, Tagovailoa downplayed the left shoulder issue he sustained during the contest, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

During his post-game news conference, Tagovailoa noted that his "shoulder's good. Just sore." Based on the signal-caller's comments Sunday, it appears as though his status for next weekend's game against the Bills isn't in danger. That said, there's a pretty good chance Tagovailoa ends up listed on Miami's Week 18 injury report.