Tagovailoa (quadriceps/left shoulder) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Tagovailoa had some shoulder soreness after this past Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens, and he's nursing a quadriceps injury as well, but neither issue is significant enough to threaten his availability for Sunday's home game against the Bills. A win Sunday would clinch the AFC East crown and the No. 2 seed in the AFC for the Dolphins, but Miami would cede those accomplishments to Buffalo with a loss.