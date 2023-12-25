Tagovailoa completed 24 of 37 pass attempts for 293 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers in Sunday's 22-20 win over Dallas.

Tagovailoa benefited from the return of star wideout Tyreek Hill (ankle) after the quarterback posted his highest yardage total since Week 11. That said, Miami may lose its other star receiver after Jaylen Waddle (eye/shin) left Sunday's contest twice with two different injuries. As for the game itself, Tagovailoa performed adequately and led his team to victory, but the offense was stagnant in the red zone with just one touchdown to five field goals. Tagovailoa would benefit from having his full slate of talented receivers to overcome a tough Ravens defense in a road matchup Dec. 31.