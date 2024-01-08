Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the Dolphins are not planning for Howard (foot) to suit up for their wild-card game at Kansas City, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Howard sat out of Miami's season finale due to a foot injury he sustained in Week 17 at Baltimore, and now it looks like he'll have to miss the wild-card round as well. In that case, Eli Apple would probably be in line for increased snaps Saturday.