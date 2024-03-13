Howard (foot) was released by the Dolphins on Wednesday with a failed physical and post-June 1 designation.

This move was expected after the Dolphins informed Howard in February that he would be released at the start of the league year. Once healthy, Howard will likely be in high demand, as the 30-year-old cornerback is a four-time Pro Bowler and has posted at least 12 passes defensed in six of the past seven seasons.