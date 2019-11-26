Dontrelle Inman: Let go by Chargers
The Chargers cut Inman (quadriceps) off their injured reserve list Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Inman never really re-captured his old magic with the Chargers after he was signed by the team prior to the season. The 30-year-old suited up in just four games before getting hurt this year, hauling in eight of 13 targets for 132 yards. He'll be subject to waivers and can now be claimed by any team in the league.
