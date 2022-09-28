There haven't been many changes to the top of the Dynasty tight end rankings. I wrote back in June that I feared he may fail to meet his redraft expectations, but that he'd remain Dynasty TE1 regardless. Through three weeks that has held true, even if Mark Andrews is making a push to take the top spot from Pitts. While the top of the rankings is pretty steady, if you look a bit lower you'll see some major risers in Tyler Conklin and Isaiah Likely.

Conklin was a borderline starter for the Vikings last year, but when he joined the Jets for far less money than C.J. Uzomah he became a Dynasty afterthought. That has changed quickly, as Conklin has earned a 16% target share his first three weeks and currently ranks as TE3 in 2022 thanks to the Jets' 52 pass attempts per game.

Conklin was our top waiver target in redraft leagues, but this week is a really important one. Zach Wilson is expected to make his first start and we'll get an early answer to two questions. Will the Jets remain as pass happy as they've been and will Conklin's target share survive the quarterback change? If they're both yeses then Conklin has every chance to be a top-10 tight end rest of the season.

Likely is more of a stash than someone you can use right now, but the rave reviews he drew in camp have at least partially translated to the field. He ranks third on the Ravens with 11 targets in three weeks. The best place for Likely is in a practice squad slot, if your league doesn't have those then it may be tough to hold him unless you have deep rosters or your league is tight end premium.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings: