Jeffery caught two of four targets for 15 yards during Monday's 23-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Though still a modest output from the one-time Pro Bowl wideout, it is encouraging at least that he logged a season-high 35 offensive snaps while finally breaking into the reception column with his Monday night effort. Jeffery attracted just three targets over 23 offensive snaps Weeks 10 and 11, in what represented his first two games back from foot and calf injuries that held him out earlier in the season. His involvement is seemingly on the upswing as the struggling Eagles passing offense readies for a road trip to Green Bay on Sunday afternoon.