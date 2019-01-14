Jeffery brought in five of eight targets for 63 yards in the Eagles' 20-14 divisional-round playoff loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Jeffery co-led the Eagles in receptions and topped the team in receiving yards, but it was the catch he failed to make with 1:52 remaining that will stand out for a long time to come. The veteran receiver couldn't secure a well-thrown ball from Nick Foles on second down deep in New Orleans' territory, and the deflected pass landed in the hands of Marshon Lattimore for a game-clinching interception. Jeffery had trouble gaining separation from Lattimore throughout the second half after the Saints decided to shadow the talented receiver with their best corner, which led to the Eagles failing to mount any appreciable momentum after their early 14-0 lead. Having generated a solid 65-843-6 line across 13 regular-season games in 2018, Jeffery will look to top those numbers during the third year of a four-year, $52 million deal in 2019.