Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Returns to practice

Jeffery (shoulder) returned to practice Sunday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jeffery only missed four days of practice and still has four days to prepare for Philadelphia's preseason opener Thursday against Green Bay. The team might elect to hold him out as a precaution, but it seems his strained shoulder is no longer a concern. Jeffery is locked in as the No. 1 option in a suddenly crowded receiving corps.