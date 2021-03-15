The Eagles re-signed Graham to a one-year, $20 million extension Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Graham's cap hit will be spread over the next two years, making it feasible for Philadelphia to retain the soon-to-be 33-year-old despite cap issues. He trailed off down the stretch in 2020 but began the year strong, so next season the Eagles could end up deploying Graham in more of a rotational fashion in order to keep him fresh. Graham has notched eight or more sacks in three of the last four seasons.
