Graham recorded four tackles, all solo, and two sacks across 58 defensive snaps in Sunday's tie with the Bengals.
Graham now has sacks in back-to-back contests to go with seven tackles on the year. He played in 81 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday, which led the Eagles defensive line. He'll now shift his focus to a Sunday night showdown with the 49ers.
