Head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Wentz (back) will have "no limitations" placed on him during OTAs, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Pederson reiterated that Wentz has already done plenty of offseason work and has proven that he doesn't need any restrictions during the voluntary workouts. The fact that Wentz is already being described as a full participant in drills this early in the offseason is a great sign for the quarterbacks health heading into training, especially since he is in line for a potentially lucrative contract extension this year.