Eagles' Carson Wentz: Placed on injured reserve
The Eagles placed Wentz (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Wasting no time with manipulation of the 53-man roster, Wentz is heading to season-ending IR due to the torn left ACL stemming from Sunday's road win against the Rams. He awaits surgery on the region, at which point doctors can map out a recovery timetable. Assuming he lands within the typical 9-to-12 month plan, his return could occur between mid-August and mid-November. With the Eagles eyeing the No. 1 seed in the NFC side of the postseason, head coach Doug Pederson will trust in Nick Foles to achieve that goal.
