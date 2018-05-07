Wentz (knee) said he is very confident he will be ready for Week 1.

While he presumably hasn't progressed to cutting or agility work, the 25-year-old quarterback did begin a running program at some point in April. Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Wentz recently sent film to QB gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux, who said that his throwing mechanics appear unchanged. Despite the consistent positivity so far, Wentz's recovery will require close monitoring in the coming months, as the timing of his ACL tear in December will make it a challenge to be ready for Week 1. He'll likely be limited or unavailable when the Eagles open training camp in late July.