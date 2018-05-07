Eagles' Carson Wentz: Remains confident for Week 1
Wentz (knee) said he is very confident he will be ready for Week 1.
While he presumably hasn't progressed to cutting or agility work, the 25-year-old quarterback did begin a running program at some point in April. Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Wentz recently sent film to QB gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux, who said that his throwing mechanics appear unchanged. Despite the consistent positivity so far, Wentz's recovery will require close monitoring in the coming months, as the timing of his ACL tear in December will make it a challenge to be ready for Week 1. He'll likely be limited or unavailable when the Eagles open training camp in late July.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Progresses to running•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Won't be around for OTAs•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Making progress in recovery from knee injury•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Status uncertain for season opener•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Progressing to weight-bearing work•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Hopes to be ready for start of 2018 season•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...