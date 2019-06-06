Wentz signed a four-year contract extension with the Eagles on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Wentz had two years remaining on his rookie contract, so his extension will keep him with Philadelphia through the 2024 season. The young passer has missed eight games the past two seasons, plus both playoff runs, but has lived up to the billing of his second overall selection in the 2016 draft when healthy. He's at full strength for offseason practices and will look to put forth another strong season while staying on the field in 2019.

