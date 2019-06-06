Eagles' Carson Wentz: Signs four-year extension
Wentz signed a four-year contract extension with the Eagles on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Wentz had two years remaining on his rookie contract, so his extension will keep him with Philadelphia through the 2024 season. The young passer has missed eight games the past two seasons, plus both playoff runs, but has lived up to the billing of his second overall selection in the 2016 draft when healthy. He's at full strength for offseason practices and will look to put forth another strong season while staying on the field in 2019.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Full go in OTAs•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Receives commitment through 2020•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Still recovering from fracture•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: In consideration for extension•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: No update on timeline•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Seeking full health by April•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Superflex mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...
-
Player Rankings: 60-51
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 60-51 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 40-31
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 40-31 in our consensus...