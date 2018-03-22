Eagles' Chris Long: Mulling retirement
Long has yet to decide whether he will play in 2018, NFL.com reports.
The Eagles reportedly offered Long, who's currently under contract through 2018, a one-year extension that would bump his salary from $1 million in base pay to $4 million in guaranteed money. The soon-to-be 33-year-old has yet to accept or decline the pact and presumably won't take any action until he decides whether or not he will continue his playing career.
