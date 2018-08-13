Goedert (arm) returned to practice Monday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Goedert apparently wasn't kidding when he deemed his injury minor, as he's back at practice after missing only one day. He's already looking comfortable in the No. 2 tight end role, with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener against the Steelers. The rookie second-round pick could be quite useful for fantasy purposes if Zach Ertz misses any time with injury during the upcoming season. Trey Burton, who is now in Chicago, scored three touchdowns in the two games Ertz missed last year.

