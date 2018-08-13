Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Already back at practice
Goedert (arm) returned to practice Monday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Goedert apparently wasn't kidding when he deemed his injury minor, as he's back at practice after missing only one day. He's already looking comfortable in the No. 2 tight end role, with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener against the Steelers. The rookie second-round pick could be quite useful for fantasy purposes if Zach Ertz misses any time with injury during the upcoming season. Trey Burton, who is now in Chicago, scored three touchdowns in the two games Ertz missed last year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...