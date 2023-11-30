Goedert (forearm) was held out of practice Thursday.

Somewhat encouragingly, Goedert was spotted catching passes on the side during Thursday's session, per Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer. However, Goedert continues to sit out actual drills just three days out from Sunday's huge matchup with the 49ers. According to James Palmer of NFL Network, Goedert intended to push toward returning to action this weekend from the broken forearm that he suffered Week 9, but his lack of on-field activity so far seemingly puts him on the outside looking in. Friday's injury report may reveal Goedert's fate for Week 13 action.