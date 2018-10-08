Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sees just two targets in second straight
Goedert caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings.
Both of Goedert's catches came on successive second-quarter drives, but he wasn't heard from again in the game. The rookie saw a slight uptick in snaps from Week 4, with 35 total or 59 percent, good for fourth-most among Eagles' pass-catchers. Still, it didn't result in many opportunities for the 23-year-old. He'll shoot for a better day against the Giants in Week 6.
