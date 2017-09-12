Eagles' Darren Sproles: Heavily involved in Week 1 passing game

Sproles rushed just twice for two yards but caught five of eight targets for 43 yards Sunday against the Redskins.

The Eagles couldn't get much of a ground game started this week, but they got plenty through the air, and Sproles was the beneficiary. The veteran scatback finished third on the team in touches after LeGarrette Blount and Zach Ertz and should continue to see a healthy share of opportunities going forward. He remains a solid play in PPR leagues with the potential for more if injuries strike the Philadelphia backfield as they did last year.