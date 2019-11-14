Play

Eagles' Darren Sproles: Quad issue resurfaces

Sproles didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to a quadriceps injury.

Sproles missed three consecutive games earlier in the season due to a quad issue, so it's somewhat disconcerting that the same injury has cropped up again coming out of a Week 10 bye. The veteran has only filled a bit role out of the Philadelphia backfield on the occasions he's suited up this season, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots may carry greater import than normal with lead back Jordan Howard dealing with a shoulder injury that has limited him in back-to-back practices.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories