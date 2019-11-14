Eagles' Darren Sproles: Quad issue resurfaces
Sproles didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to a quadriceps injury.
Sproles missed three consecutive games earlier in the season due to a quad issue, so it's somewhat disconcerting that the same injury has cropped up again coming out of a Week 10 bye. The veteran has only filled a bit role out of the Philadelphia backfield on the occasions he's suited up this season, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots may carry greater import than normal with lead back Jordan Howard dealing with a shoulder injury that has limited him in back-to-back practices.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...