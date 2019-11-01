Eagles' Darren Sproles: Could return Sunday
Head coach Doug Pederson is optimistic that Sproles (quad) will return to action Sunday against the Bears, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Sproles practiced this week for the first time since injuring his quad in Week 5, and there is reason to believe he will be back on the field Sunday. He has not gotten in a full practice though, so the Eagles figure to take the cautious route, as a Week 10 bye would buy Sproles extra time to get back to 100 percent.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Top Fantasy destinations for Gordon
Josh Gordon looks like he might get the chance to join and help another team midseason. Here...