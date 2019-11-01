Eagles' Darren Sproles: Could return Sunday

Head coach Doug Pederson is optimistic that Sproles (quad) will return to action Sunday against the Bears, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Sproles practiced this week for the first time since injuring his quad in Week 5, and there is reason to believe he will be back on the field Sunday. He has not gotten in a full practice though, so the Eagles figure to take the cautious route, as a Week 10 bye would buy Sproles extra time to get back to 100 percent.