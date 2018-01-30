Eagles' Darren Sproles: Plans to play in 2018

Sproles (knee) said Monday that he's leaning toward returning for a 13th NFL season in 2018, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sproles' season ended in late September against the Giants, when he fractured his arm and tore his ACL. While the injury initially looked damaging to the Eagles' playoff hopes, the play of rookie Corey Clement and trade-deadline pickup Jay Ajayi out of the backfield more than compensated for Sproles' absence and helped guide the Eagles to Super Bowl LII. With Sproles heading into his age-35 season and coming off a major injury, he may find limited suitors for his services.