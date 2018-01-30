Eagles' Darren Sproles: Plans to play in 2018
Sproles (knee) said Monday that he's leaning toward returning for a 13th NFL season in 2018, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sproles' season ended in late September against the Giants, when he fractured his arm and tore his ACL. While the injury initially looked damaging to the Eagles' playoff hopes, the play of rookie Corey Clement and trade-deadline pickup Jay Ajayi out of the backfield more than compensated for Sproles' absence and helped guide the Eagles to Super Bowl LII. With Sproles heading into his age-35 season and coming off a major injury, he may find limited suitors for his services.
More News
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...