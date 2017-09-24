Eagles' Darren Sproles: Suffers wrist injury
Sproles is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Giants due to a wrist injury.
Sproles remained on the turf after taking nary a hit on a cut, spurring thoughts that some type of leg injury was to blame. However, he's in fact tending toe a wrist issue, which could end his day after just three carries for 11 yards. In his stead, LeGarrette Blount was immediately the workhorse running back on a touchdown drive, but Wendell Smallwood and perhaps even undrafted rookie Corey Clement could get in on the act.
