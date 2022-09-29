Smith (back) practiced in full Thursday.
After a limited session Wednesday due to a back issue, Smith handled every practice rep one day later, setting him up to serve as one of the Eagles' starting wide receivers alongside A.J. Brown on Sunday versus the Jaguars. While Smith was blanked on four targets in the season opener, he's since gathered in 15 of 19 targets for 249 yards and one touchdown over the last two games.
