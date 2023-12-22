Smith (knee) isn't slated to practice Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Smith has now been a spectator for both of the Eagles' first two Week 16 practices, so he'll likely need to log some on-field reps Saturday to inspire more confidence in his chances of playing Monday versus the Giants. If Smith ends up missing his first game of the season Monday, the Eagles would likely turn to a three-man rotation of Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and Julio Jones to pick up reps in two- and three-receiver sets alongside No. 1 wideout A.J. Brown.