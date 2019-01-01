Eagles' Jake Elliott: Closes regular season in style
Elliott made his lone field-goal attempt and all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Redskins.
Elliott got the scoring started in the first quarter by punching a 33-yarder through the uprights and then nailed an extra-point attempt in each successive period to help finish off the win. The 23-year-old wraps up the regular season with a repeat of his rookie year's 26 of 31 field-goal attempts made and with a slightly more accurate 33 of 35 on extra points. Four of those field-goal misses occurred in the first half of the season, but the second-year vet failed just once after the Eagles' Week 9 bye, and even that attempt was from beyond 50 yards.
