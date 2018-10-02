Elliott made all three of his field-goal attempts and added an extra point in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Tennessee.

Elliott's tries got progressively longer and more pressure-packed as the game wore on. The 23-year-old started with a 27-yarder in the second quarter and then converted from 30 and 37 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime, respectively. It was a good sign after Elliott had missed at least one attempt in each of his last two games. The Memphis product should continue to see increased production now that Carson Wentz is back under center in Philadelphia although a tough Week 5 matchup at home with the Vikings is on tap next.