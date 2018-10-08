Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect in second straight
Elliott made two field-goal attempts and added one extra point in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings.
For the first three quarters of the game, Elliott was the only Eagle to score. He made from 30 and 28 yards to stay perfect on the season on tries from within 40 yards. The 23-year-old will look to make that elusive first long kick of the year Week 5 in New York against the Giants.
