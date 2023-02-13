Hurts completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. He added 15 rushes for 70 yards and three touchdowns.

As was the case for much of the season, Hurts was dynamic as both a rusher and passer. He made a mistake early in the game on a fumble that was returned for a touchdown but otherwise moved the Eagles' offense all game. Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for a deep 45-yard pass early in the second quarter for his lone passing score of the game. He also punched in three rushing touchdowns from short range. Despite Philadelphia coming up just short of a Super Bowl victory, Hurts established himself as an elite quarterback in the league in 2022.