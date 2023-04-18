Hurts underwent offseason surgery to remove "hardware" from a previous high-ankle sprain, ESPN's Tim McManus reports.
Hurts originally had the hardware inserted back in 2018 when he was still at Alabama. He underwent the most recent surgery back in February following the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, but Hurts has already "returned to his offseason workout routine" and appears to be ready to roll for OTAs as a full participant. Hurts is fresh off inking a five-year, $255 million extension with Philadelphia on Monday. Hurts should again be viewed as an elite fantasy quarterback, in the same tier with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
