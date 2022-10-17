Hurts completed 15 of 25 pass attempts for 155 yards and two touchdowns while adding 27 yards on nine carries in Sunday's 26-17 win over Dallas.

Hurts was bottled up by an elite Dallas defense from a yardage standpoint, resulting in his first game with less than 200 combined passing and rushing yards this season. Even with the low volume, the early MVP frontrunner made plays at crucial points of drives and had his team up by three scores at halftime. Hurts continues to show improved decision making from the pocket (6:2 TD:INT on 69 percent completion) while offering the ability to break away and turn into a power running back at a moment's notice (77/293/6). The 23-year-old's fantasy managers will have to find a replacement quarterback for Week 7 as Philadelphia enters its bye. Hurts and the undefeated Eagles will resume action against the Steelers on Oct. 30.