Hurts (shoulder), who is set to miss Saturday's game against the Cowboys, is uncertain to play in the Eagles' Week 17 matchup with the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Eagles plan on seeing how this weekend plays out in terms of the NFC playoff picture, as well as how Hurts' shoulder responds to rest and treatment before determining his Week 17 status. The MVP candidate is recovering from a joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. More clarity on his status will come following the weekend's slate, but Gardner Minshew would be in line for another start under center if Hurts ultimately has to miss another week.