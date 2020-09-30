The Eagles placed Reagor (thumb) on injured reserve Wednesday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Given that Reagor underwent surgery six days ago to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb, the Eagles' decision to delay his move to IR is a curious one. In any case, McManus relays that Reagor is doing well in his rehab, seemingly putting the rookie wideout on track for the three-week minimum stint on IR. The Eagles expect him to return to the lineup for their Week 7 game against the Giants on Oct. 22.