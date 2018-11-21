Kelce (elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Kelce exited last Sunday's loss to the Saints due to his lingering elbow issue, but does not appear to have aggravated the injury in any way. The starting center's participation in Wednesday's practice indicates that he's on track to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Giants, which amounts to a must-win game for the Eagles.

