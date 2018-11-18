Eagles' Jason Kelce: Questionable to return
Kelce is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints due to an elbow injury.
Kelce exited Sunday's tilt against New Orleans during the first quarter due to an elbow injury of undisclosed severity. Stefen Wisniewski is listed as Kelce's backup on the depth chart, and should slot in at center as long as Kelce remains sidelined.
More News
-
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Full participant at Thursday's practice•
-
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Probables dominate Friday injury report for Eagles•
-
Eagles' probables cleared to face Panthers•
-
Eagles mostly healthy heading into Monday night•
-
Eagles quite healthy heading into Week 9 game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...