Ajayi (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday.

In nine contests as an Eagle (including playoffs), Ajayi has averaged 77.3 yards from scrimmage per game and scored a pair of touchdowns. Based on Friday's injury report, if the Eagles were playing this Sunday, Ajayi would be free of an injury designation. The running back is thus firmly on track to be available when his team faces the Patriots on Feb. 4 in Super Bowl LII.