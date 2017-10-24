Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Requires crutches following game

Hicks (ankle) was spotted leaving the stadium under the assistance of crutches following Monday's win over the Redskins, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The exact severity and specificity of the ankle injury remains unclear, although the linebacker's condition following the game suggests it'll be a tough road to recovery in time for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.

