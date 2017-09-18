Eagles' LeGarrette Blount: Doesn't carry ball in loss to Chiefs

Blount received no carries and caught his only target for no gain in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Though he led the team in carries in Week 1, Blount took a back seat as Darren Sproles headed the rushing attack with Wendell Smallwood mixed in. It is unclear if Blount is injured or has been disciplined by the team for any reason, but until any possible details emerge, this performance should be attributed to the game plan for the week. As such, it's difficult to justify starting Blount in fantasy lineups until some sort of clarity regarding the backfield situation is achieved.