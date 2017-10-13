Eagles' Mack Hollins: Tallies pair of receptions in win
Hollins brought in both of his targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers.
The 2017 fourth-round pick logged his first catches since Week 2, the only other contest in which he'd shown up on the stat sheet prior to Thursday. Hollins brings impressive size at 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds, and the fact that he outperformed struggling veteran Torrey Smith on Thursday could ultimately prove to have some significance. Hollins will look to continue expanding his role in the offense when the Eagles tangle with the Redskins in a Monday night divisional showdown following a Week 7 bye.
