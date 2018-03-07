Eagles' Marcus Johnson: Traded to Seattle
The Eagles agreed Wednesday to trade Johnson and a future fifth-round draft pick to the Seahawks in exchange for defensive end Michael Bennett and a future seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Undrafted in 2016, Johnson spent part of his rookie season on the Eagles' practice squad and was active for 10 games in 2017. The speedy wideout caught only five passes across 146 offensive snaps last season, but he may have a larger opportunity in Seattle, where the team seemingly is prepared to let Paul Richardson walk in free agency. The trade won't become official until March 14 when the new league year opens. Once that happens, Johnson could enter the mix for the third or fourth wideout spot, depending on the Seahawks' other moves this offseason.
More News
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...