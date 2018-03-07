The Eagles agreed Wednesday to trade Johnson and a future fifth-round draft pick to the Seahawks in exchange for defensive end Michael Bennett and a future seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Undrafted in 2016, Johnson spent part of his rookie season on the Eagles' practice squad and was active for 10 games in 2017. The speedy wideout caught only five passes across 146 offensive snaps last season, but he may have a larger opportunity in Seattle, where the team seemingly is prepared to let Paul Richardson walk in free agency. The trade won't become official until March 14 when the new league year opens. Once that happens, Johnson could enter the mix for the third or fourth wideout spot, depending on the Seahawks' other moves this offseason.