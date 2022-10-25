Johnson did not secure any of his three targets in Sunday's Week 7 win over Jacksonville.

Johnson has ascended to a permanent roster spot after beginning the season on the practice squad and came into Sunday with five catches for 60 yards over his previous two games. However, he was unable to connect with Daniel Jones in the Week 7 victory. Johnson drew some wrath from his quarterback when he dropped a pass at the goal line on a 4th-and-2 play in the third quarter, and the receiver didn't see another target in the contest after that point. New York's wideout hierarchy remains largely unsettled, but with Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson beginning to emerge as Jones' top targets, Johnson could see his opportunities dwindle, especially if he isn't able to garner his quarterback's trust.