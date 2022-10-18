Johnson reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Johnson was promoted to the Giants' active roster for the third game in a row, as wideouts Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) sat out once again in Sunday's win over Baltimore. The practice-squad receiver caught two of his four targets for 25 yards, and he played 40 of the team's 65 offensive snaps, which finished second behind Darius Slayton (45) and ahead of David Sills (23), Richie James (22) and Wan'Dale Robinson (15). Johnson has now caught five of his seven targets for 60 yards over the past two weeks, and these performances may have earned him a spot on New York's active roster moving forward.