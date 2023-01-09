Johnson tallied three catches on six targets for 36 yards in Sunday's Week 18 loss to Philadelphia.

Most of the Giants' key offensive players spent the game on the sideline, giving Johnson and a host of others normally relegated to depth roles a chance to log substantial snap counts. Johnson finished second on the team in both catches and receiving yards while finishing fourth in targets. He came into Week 18 with no targets since Week 8 against Seattle, as he has been working primarily on special teams. With that in mind, it's likely that Johnson will return to a minimal role when New York takes on Minnesota next weekend in the wild-card round.