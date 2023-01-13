Johnson doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Johnson was limited Thursday due to a knee injury, but he returned to full participation Friday and is good to go for the wild-card matchup. However, the reserve wideout has caught just nine of 22 targets for 99 yards across 14 appearances this season, so his presence shouldn't have a major impact on the Giants' offense.