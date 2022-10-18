The Giants signed Johnson off their practice squad Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Johnson had been elevated from the practice squad in each of the Giants' last three games and served as a starting wideout for the latter two contests, accruing a 5-60-0 receiving line on seven targets while logging 83 snaps in total. His playing time may trend down a bit once the likes of Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) are back in action, though neither injured wideout practiced in any fashion last week.
