Johnson finished the regular season with nine catches on 22 targets for 99 yards and no touchdowns. He caught his only target for 17 yards in two postseason contests.

Johnson began the campaign on New York's practice squad and got a permanent roster spot in mid-October. He ended up being active in a career-high 14 games but spent most of his time on the sidelines, particularly from Weeks 10-17, when he totaled just 46 offensive snaps and didn't record any catches or targets. Johnson heads into the offseason as a free agent, and considering his limited role with the Giants this season, his time in New York may be over after just one campaign.